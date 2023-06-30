The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 60.5% in June

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

