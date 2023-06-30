The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBXFree Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.83 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

