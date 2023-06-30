The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.83 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.