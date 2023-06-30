The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

HAIN stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

