The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 931.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $9.41 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Siam Cement Public has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

