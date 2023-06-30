The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7,478.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 279,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.