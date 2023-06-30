The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

