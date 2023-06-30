Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

