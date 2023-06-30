Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWMIF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

