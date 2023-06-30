TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 274,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,927. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

