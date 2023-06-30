Timothy Trenary Sells 11,326 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

SUP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 75,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

