Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.72. Tiptree shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 40,386 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.63 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

