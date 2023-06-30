TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $77.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.