TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.