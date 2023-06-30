TKG Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $946.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $924.32 and a 200 day moving average of $864.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.85 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

