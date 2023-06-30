TKG Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

