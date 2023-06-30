TKG Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

