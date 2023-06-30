TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.