TKG Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $194.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $195.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

