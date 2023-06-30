TKG Advisors LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.