TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,400 shares, an increase of 444.6% from the May 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.8 days.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

