Torah Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.82 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005355 BTC on popular exchanges. Torah Network has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $41,805.01 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Torah Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 1.63216563 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,419.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

