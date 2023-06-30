Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $215.02 and last traded at $215.18. Approximately 929,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,126,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.13.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

