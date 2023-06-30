Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,432 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 3,809,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NOV by 34.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 251,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

