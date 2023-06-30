Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

NYSE TT opened at $189.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.40. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

