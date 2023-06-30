TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 73,889.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,484 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of TransDigm Group worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $886.12 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $887.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.