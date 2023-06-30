Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $64.99. 896,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,992,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

