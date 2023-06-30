TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.47 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $230.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002057 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,923,714,117 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

