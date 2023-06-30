TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220.75 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and $220.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,927,300,404 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

