TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220.75 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and $220.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008918 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002596 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002594 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,927,300,404 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
