Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.