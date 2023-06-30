Truist Financial Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to “Buy”

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

