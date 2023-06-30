TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.52. TSR shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

