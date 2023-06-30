TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.52. TSR shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
