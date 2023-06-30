two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TWO Price Performance

TWO stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. TWO has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Get TWO alerts:

Institutional Trading of TWO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TWO by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TWO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.