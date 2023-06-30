U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

