Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 8,523,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,234,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

