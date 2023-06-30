UBS Group Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.