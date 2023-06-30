UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $152.84 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

