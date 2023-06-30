Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.24. 522,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

