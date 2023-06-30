United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William M. Yarbenet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $212,138.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $32,198 and have sold 947,491 shares valued at $6,626,787. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

