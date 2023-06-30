United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.25 and last traded at $200.25, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.97.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total transaction of $561,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,993.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

