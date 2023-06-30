Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

UBA opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.