US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $48.91 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

