USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 0.8% Higher

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.67. 7,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $201.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

