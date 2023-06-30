V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,493,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,673,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

