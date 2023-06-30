Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

