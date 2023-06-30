VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.5%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 2,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

