Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,915. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

