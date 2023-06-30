Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.14. 325,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

