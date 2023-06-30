Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. 22,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

