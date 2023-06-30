Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSS opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

