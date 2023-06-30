Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

